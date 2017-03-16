I-68 Stretching Not Part of Road Plan Yet

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice paid a visit to the Ohio Valley recently to talk about his Roads Plan, but one item that doesn't seem to be on the list is an extension of Interstate 68.

Talk of stretching I-68 to Marshall County has been circling for a long time.

According to Transportation Secretary Tom Price, the project is on their radar, but is not at the top of the priority list.

"Well, that's an important project that we certainly need to take a look at from a planning perspective. What we're trying to do is look at projects that we can push as very quickly and that's the reason. That's got a longer horizon to it as far as trying to get the work done," Smith said.

Price added that the project could be extremely beneficial to the West Virginia economy, as it opens up borders and decreases isolation.