Local School District Proposes Emergency Operating Levy

Buckeye Local School District is putting an emergency operating levy on the ballot of the upcoming election.

Local officials have started a campaign urging residents to vote in favor of the levy.

The new levy will be used for emergency purposes and operating expenses such as textbooks, transportation and more.

For Buckeye Local, operating expenses are key.

Director of Federal Programs Angela Hicks said that money is tight right now and Buckeye Local might be in the red next year.

Per year, we generate one $1,900,000. I know it sounds like a lot, but this is a 20 million dollar business per year. So, whenever we deficit spend, that's just what we need to get into the black for next school year," Hicks said.

Officials believe the emergency-operating levy could help maintain the future of Buckeye Local schools.