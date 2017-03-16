Authorities Take Food Truck After Evidence of Drug Sales

The business owned by Carla Daniels Webb is now gone.

Webb owned "The Waffle Shack Ms 2 Nice Catering" on 16th Street in Wheeling.

Local authorities believe federal officials towed the food truck away as evidence in the ongoing drug case.

Webb was arrested the first week of March after authorities said she sold heroin out of her 16th Street business.

Webb is scheduled to be back in court Friday afternoon in front of Magistrate James Seibert.

