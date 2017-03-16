OUE Holds Tattoo Art Show

On Wednesday, Ohio University Eastern held a Tattoo Art Show called "Hand Made in Ohio."

Hot Rod Tattooing in Martins Ferry partnered with OUE for the event.

They say it is important to celebrate art and the tattoo culture not only in the Ohio Valley, but in the whole state of Ohio.

"Hand Made in Ohio was a thing we started last year to celebrate our 20th anniversary and to put a focus on so much good art work comes from Ohio not just the Ohio Valley. Ohio has an influence in the national and international tattoo culture," said Hot Rod Tattooing's John Scott Schorr.

The event will be going on until March 29th, and the hours will vary.

You can head over to the Hot Rod Tattooing Facebook page for those hours.