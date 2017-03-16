Professional Bull Riders Tour Returns to WesBanco Arena

The Professional Bull Riders Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour, Frontier Communication Classic will be returning to WesBanco Arena starting Friday night.

A crew of about 30 people were hard at work setting up for the event. That includes bringing in 70 tons of dirt and over 59 bulls

The show features some of the top bull riders in the country as they attempt to go head-to-head with massive 2,000 pound bulls.

The tour also includes state of the art sound, lighting, and special effects.

"Bull Riding is pretty simple. You just put your hand in the bull rope, you put one hand in the air and you nod for eight seconds. Your goal is to ride for eight seconds. So you do whatever it takes," said professional bull rider Brandon Davis.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet and take selfies with their favorite riders at a special meet-and-greet before each show.

That will be held at the Neighborhood Ford Store's booth in the concourse at the arena.