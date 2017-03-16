Director of Wheeling Symphony Orchestra to Conclude Season

The Music Director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has announced he will be leaving at the end of the 2017-2018 season.

Maestro Andre Raphel will end his 15-year tenure.

“It has been a great joy making music with the Orchestra and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished,” said Raphel. “I look forward to our initiatives and work together during the 2017-18 season.”

Raphel was named the eighth Music Director of the WSO in 2003.

Since then, he has overseen the expansion of its education and outreach programs. He has also introduced the highly successful College Concert Series in 2010.

“Working with Andre has been an amazing journey both musically and professionally,” said WSO Executive Director Bruce Wheeler.

“We are grateful for Andre’s artistic leadership over the past 14 seasons. His championing of new works has brought the WSO to the forefront of smaller orchestras in this country. He leaves the WSO with a strong artistic legacy and a sure footing for its future," added Board President Christina Terek.

The WSO Board of Directors will form a search committee with the expectation a new Music Director will be in place for the WSO's 90th anniversary season.