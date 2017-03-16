ONLY ON 7: Concerns over Animal Welfare at Local Farm Supply Store

A local farm supply store is under fire for what officials say is cruel treatment to the baby chickens they are selling.

The Belmont County Animal Shelter Director said the chicks at Rural King are dying in massive numbers, apparently because of overcrowded conditions.

Director Angela Hatfield said the store is keeping them in quarters that are too small, and they are dying in the ammonia fumes of their own droppings.

"So they had gotten in 1600 chicks the night before and so when they had placed them in the enclosures the next morning which would have been yesterday morning, there were 60 to 70 dead in the containers," Hatfield stated.

Dr. Pam Harrold of Long Run Pet Hospital said the young chicks need clean conditions and adequate space. "If they're in an environment where there's a lot of urine and fecal droppings, they're not gonna have adequate ventilation. It can build up and create a toxic situation where it's not safe to breathe the air," said Dr. Harrold.

Hatfield also said she went back and saw what they call their "chick hospital" in the back of the store. She said it was no hospital.

"When I was taken back to see it, it was a galvanized tub with quite a few dead chickens in it," said Hatfield.

Hatfield said this is not a new problem. Last year, she received reports of bunnies dying daily at Rural King in addition to chicks.

"Chicks were actually being put into dumpsters that were alive. Also that bunnies were not being well cared for and not given food and water and that several were dying every day," stated Hatfield.

She said the manager told her he ordered larger enclosures that should arrive any time, but Hatfield said this neglect and cruelty cannot be allowed to continue a minute longer. Hatfield believes the sale of chicks as Easter gifts has never been a good practice for the animals, but for them to suffer and die in the store is cruel and unacceptable. She has forwarded a report to the prosecutor, and is waiting for possible action to be taken.

Prosecutor Dan Fry said, "This office will take that very seriously. I mean that's cruelty to animals if in fact it's happening as it's been described to me and it would be treated like every other case that comes to us that deals with cruelty to any domestic animal."

7News has placed several calls with Rural King's corporate offices and is waiting to hear back from them.