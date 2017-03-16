ACLU Holds Town Hall Meeting in Wheeling

In the wake of President Trump's executive orders that ban travel for six countries, many people are looking to the American Civil Liberties Union for guidance and help.

Thursday night the ACLU met at the Ohio County Public Library for a Town Hall meeting with concerned citizens.

Joseph Cohen is the Executive Director of ACLU West Virginia. He spoke with the crowd about issues plaguing the Mountain State and what the ACLU is doing about it.

The group works to fight for civil rights guaranteed by constitutional law; which is something they believe is needed now more than ever.

Cohen said, "People in West Virginia, real people in West Virginia: our friends, our neighbors, even ourselves in some cases are in the communities that are being targeted by his unconstitutional, discriminatory policies. So, we're welcoming people, West Virginians are famous for being great neighbors, and we will protect our neighbors that feel like they're under attack."

