Recall issued for device that delivers opioid overdose antidote

A voluntary recall has been issued by the manufacturer of the opioid overdose antidote, Naloxone.

In a letter sent to distributors of Naloxone, Teleflex said that it was recalling the syringe-like device that sprays the drug up the nose.

Teleflex Medical reportedly received complaints that the affected devices produced a straight stream of the drug, rather than an atomized spray.

As a result, the drug isn't as effective, due to a less complete absorption.

The recall affects over 66 batches that have been distributed nationally.

According to Teleflex officials, as of October 27, the company has received six complaints and no reports of serious injury or death.

