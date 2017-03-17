Beloved Ohio Valley Teacher Retires After 40 Years

A beloved educator and coach here in the Ohio Valley is retiring after 40 years.

Eugene Ciciarelli, or more commonly known as Coach Chick, had his last official day as the Physical Education teacher at Hills Elementary on Thursday.

Coach Chick has subbed, coached, and taught in the education field for four decades, and said he has loved every minute.

Students and teachers applauded Coach Chick and gave him hugs.

Coach Chick said he believes he accomplished a lot by becoming a teacher.

"It was my calling, you know, and I'm glad I was doing something that I loved doing and hopefully made a difference. But for the most part, I tried to instill sportsmanship, safety was also very important to me, and self control," Ciciarelli said.

Many people said that Coach Chick instilled much more than just sportsmanship.

He instilled his faith and a friendly smile each day.