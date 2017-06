Ohio County Schools released their draft of the 2017-2018 calendar on Thursday.

If approved, teachers will head back to the classroom on August 14, while students will go back on August 17.

Graduation is set for May 20.

Pending weather, the last day of school will be May 25, and teachers will be finished on June 1, 2018.

This year, students should be finished May 24, and graduation is May 21.