Exotic Dancer Wanted on Baby-Selling Charges

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania exotic dancer is wanted on charges she agreed to sell her newborn daughter for $1,700 and theft for keeping the money without delivering the child.



Lycoming County Detective William Weber tells Pennlive.com that the baby is safe with her father.



Weber says 22-year-old Keanaendigo James signed a notarized agreement in April to sell her unborn daughter, but backed out of the deal and kept the money when the girl was born in July.



Detectives learned about the deal when the woman who agreed to buy the baby filed a small-claims court lawsuit trying to get her money back. James agreed to repay the money at an October hearing, but authorities have yet to catch up with her.



Weber says James worked as a dancer in Williamsport and in New Jersey.

