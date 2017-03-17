Food Truck Owner Released on Personal Recognizance Bond

UPDATE 4:19 p.m.

After a detention hearing Friday afternoon, Carla Daniels Webb was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Webb was charged with knowingly and intentionally selling a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.

She was arrested last week after police raided her food truck on 16th Street.

A further court date has yet to be set.

----------------------------------

ORIGINAL:

A woman who allegedly sold heroin out of her 16th street business is expected to be in court this afternoon for a detention hearing.

Carla Webb Daniels was arrested last week after police raided her restaurant, "The Waffle Shack Ms 2 Nice Catering".

She's charged with knowingly and intentionally selling a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and a schedule one controlled substance.

Her business is now gone as local authorities believe federal officials towed the food truck away to use for evidence in the ongoing drug case.

She's expected to go before Judge James Seibert at 3:15 p.m. in Federal Court.