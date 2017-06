On Friday, Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack will be hosting the "Buzzed for Baldrick's" Event to benefit the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

Studio Blue Salon & Spa will be providing $5 buzz-cuts to benefit the foundation to raise money and to help bring awareness to the need of childhood cancer research.

The event will take place from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Wheeling Island Casino will be offering $10 in Free Play to anyone who participates.