Attorney General Warns of IRS Phone Scam

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning West Virginians about scammers that could be posing as the IRS this tax season.

He said these callers threaten arrest or loss of money and property to lure people into giving out their personal information.

Morrisey explained the IRS would send a letter before calling, so don't give any information without verifying who you're speaking to.

"They're not actually barred under the law from calling you anymore. If you do, it's best to just say 'Ok, well, let me call you back' and then look and make sure you get the correct IRS number and you have the code in place and then that way you're gonna be ensuring you're dealing with a legitimate person from the government," Morrisey said.

Morrisey said if you receive one of these calls; contact his office to report it at 304-558-2021.