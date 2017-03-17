Thousands to Lose Medicaid Coverage Under GOP Bill

Some devastating numbers are being estimated in Ohio if the GOP's healthcare bill gets passed to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Officials said if the expansion of Medicaid is phased out, nearly 750,000 people would lose coverage.

The plan would eliminate federal funding incentives provided for expansion under ObamaCare.

The state shows a phase-out of Ohio's expansion would reduce Medicaid spending by 37-billion between 2018 and 2026.

Officials said they could keep expanded Medicaid access without enhanced federal funding or could restrict expansion eligibility to a lower income level.