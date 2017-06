The Plaza Theatre in Weirton is asking locals to be their guest for its grand reopening.

It has been closed since December 2014, but is reopening its doors Friday evening at 6:45 for a showing of Beauty and the Beast.

Under the leadership of new owner Douglas Jackson, the Theatre has undergone immense renovations, with new walls, floors, and even brand new bathrooms.

Jackson said that his vision for the theatre was to create a space where the community felt safe and supported.