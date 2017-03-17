Wheeling Hospital Request for Hearing on Sale of OVMC

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.

Wheeling Hospital released this statement tonight regarding this story:

“Alecto’s statements are simply misleading. Wheeling Hospital’s request for a hearing is based on a matter of social responsibility and the right for the public to know what may happen to OVMC, one of our community’s assets. OVMC has a role in our community and we are sincerely concerned about the fate of its employees. We have requested a hearing so additional information about the proposed purchase can be made public that otherwise would not be. On one hand, OVMC stated its support of the Certificate of Need (CON) process while its potential buyer, Alecto, is opposed to it. Alecto claims that without the CON, it makes it much easier to acquire OVMC and implies the transaction may be the only way to save the hospital. Alecto is not OVMC’s only suitor. Another entity has and continues to offer a far more substantial and rewarding purchase agreement to OVMC, one that will benefit the hospital and its employees. Alecto’s statement to the news media Friday mentions everything it will do for OVMC’s employees but one thing – ensuring they will have a job. This and other related information should and will be known by the public at the hearing.”

Wheeling Hospital has requested a hearing on the sale of OVMC.

The company Alecto announced they would purchase the hospital back in January. Alecto officials say they are disappointed with the actions of Wheeling Hospital and say they are manipulating the process for economic gain. Alecto is attempting to invest more the $36 million into the West Virginia economy in an effort to save OVMC.

Alecto released a statement saying:

"The actions of Wheeling Hospital appear to be designed to block the transaction and could lead to the closing of OVMC and East Ohio Regional Medical Center and the loss of nearly 1,500 jobs. We are disappointed in the actions of Wheeling Hospital, more importantly we do not understand how a governmental process that was intended to protect West Virginia’s citizens can be manipulated to stall economic progress, well-paying jobs, and quality healthcare in the Northern Panhandle."

