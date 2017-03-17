Ohio County Schools Could Lose $1.7-Million for Next Year

Ohio County Schools could potentially lose over $1.7-million for the 2017-2018 school year.

The potential loss is due to a $91-million decrease in Ohio County's property values.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent Kim Miller tells 7news they are doing all the can to minimize the potential damage. Last night they proposed to increase their operating levy by 1% from 94.5%-to 95.5%.

If this is approved it would save the county more than $180-thousand-dollars. But with this loss, Miller said they're going to do all they can to avoid predominant damage.

"We're going to do our best to secure positions because we know how important it is to have quality educators in the classroom, but we will be looking closely at cutting any place we can," Miller told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro.

With this there's also the proposal from Governor Jim Justice's tax plan which could also cause the school system to lose 5% of their state funding; up to $800,000 potentially.