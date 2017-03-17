Local bars in the Valley are celebrating St. Patty's day, but none quite like McGoverns Pub in Wheeling. Today was their 8th annual Highlander Games.

The event is started with a toast, followed by a parade to the competition field led by a bagpipe. The McGoverns require all contestants to sport authentic Irish kilts, and with today's snow it was the coldest it's been for the games yet. Contestants threw rocks, tossed hammers and even used a pitchfork to toss bags of hay.

And the McGoverns even had a celebrity guest competing-- former Pittsburgh Steeler and Highlander newbie Doug Legursky. But not all competitors were first timers.

"It's not my first year I had a lot of fun competing in previous years and why not I'm Irish just honoring my family," said one of the contestants.

The girls and guys all competed in one category with the biggest prize of the day being bragging rights.