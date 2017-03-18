Pedestrian Killed During St. Patrick's Day Accident

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities say a taxi jumped a curb and hit two pedestrians in downtown Pittsburgh on St. Patrick's Day, killing one and injuring another.



Public safety officials said the accident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday outside Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts.



Public safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said the taxi went out of control and ran up the curb along the sidewalk, hitting two males. She said it was unclear whether the two were together but said they were close to each other when the cab hit them.



One of the men died at the scene and the second was taken to UPMC Mercy in stable condition. The name of the man killed wasn't immediately released.

