Victim's Mom asks Lawmakers for Criminal Registry

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The mother of an Ohio college student who went missing while bicycling and was found dead days later is asking Ohio lawmakers to create a public registry that tracks people convicted of violent crimes.

Sheila Vaculik told lawmakers this past week that she doesn't know if a registry could have prevented her daughter's death. But she says it might help someone else.

The idea came about after the death this summer of University of Toledo student Sierah Joughin (JAW'-gihn) and the arrest of a neighbor who was convicted of abducting another woman in 1990.

Two state lawmakers have proposed making a registry that tracks people convicted of crimes including murder, kidnapping and abduction.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and the Buckeye State Sheriffs' Association support the idea.

