WVU heads to the Sweet 16

How sweet it is!

West Virginia Men's basketball team is the first to punch their ticket into the Sweet 16 in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers advance after beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 83-71.

The Mountaineers didn't trail once in Saturday's match-up, and were led by junior guard Jevon Carter's 24 points.

This is the first time WVU has advanced to the Sweet 16 since 2015.

They will take on the winner of the (1) Gonzaga, (8) North Western game on either March 23-24. West Virginia hasn't been to the Elite Eight in 17 years.