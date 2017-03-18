Ohio Valley Law Enforcement Out in Full Force

The Ohio Valley had a mild beginning to the St. Patrick's Day weekend in terms of police activity.

An official with Wheeling Police Department tells 7News this is the quietest St. Patrick's Day in a long time. According to the same official, they only received two calls Friday night to two local bars.

While Ohio State Highway Patrol's Steubenville Post made 9 OVI arrests, 1 of which was a felony. They also investigated 5 crashes; two were alcohol related.

"The Steubenville Post will continue to have additional Troopers working federal overtime this weekend to remove impaired and dangerous drivers from the roadways, and to enforce crash causing violations," said Sgt. Shawn Yoho.

They would like to remind everyone to be responsible as the weekend progresses.