Weirton Celebrates Festival of Nations

Hundreds of people came out to the Millsop Community Center in Weirton to celebrate the ninth annual Festival of Nations.

Food, music, dancing and more. That's what the ninth annual Festival of Nations brought to the city of Weirton today. Each year, the festival brings together people of different cultures, but inspiration for the festival started in an unusual way.

"It started with people asking me what is this instrument, what is this percussion instrument, string instrument and I got tired of it. I said, let's do an Indian Day," Chairman of the Festival Committee/Weirton Area Museum and Cultural Center Dr. J.K. Luthra told 7News reporter Brooke Chaplain.

And for the past nine years, that's exactly what they've done. Luhtra, along with his team, has brought together numerous groups to allow locals the chance to experience different cultures. And even the younger crowd thinks the festival is very important.

"You're learning new things about other countries and other people," said Festival Dancers from the Nandini Dance Academy. "You never know what's out there and it's like amazing to see what other people can do."

The festival displays different nationalities and groups through dancing, booths and more. But the most important thing the Festival provides is a chance for the community to come together.

"Look at the dreary day outside and look at the wonderful color inside. I mean this is what life is all about," said Founder & Artistic Director, Nandini Dance Academy Nandini Mandal. "We have a very short life to live and I think we should all live it as best as we can with each other, respecting each other, loving each other and of course, sharing our culture."

Each year, admission to the Festival is free. And this year's festival was sponsored by Weirton Medical Center.