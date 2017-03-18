Child and Suspect Located After Amber Alert

UPDATE 11:15 P.M.

The amber alert out of Ashtabula County, Ohio has been cancelled. Both the child and suspect have been located.

UPDATE 10:50 P.M.

An amber alert has been issued in Ashtabula County, Ohio.

Police are looking for Omar Stanley, a white male baby, who was last seen wearing green pajamas with monkeys. He's one years old and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Omar was abducted by his father Jeffrey Stanley. He is 26 years old, 6'3, weighing around 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a grey shirt. He drives a blue 2016 Hyundai Veloster with Ohio plate number G-S-T-8-5-8-8.

If you see the child, suspect or vehicle you are urged to call 911 immediately or or 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).

Just into our newsroom, an amber alert has been issued in the state of Ohio.

The alert went out on the Ohio Amber Alert's twitter account around 9:44 this evening.

An Ohio Amber Alert has been issued 3/18/17 9:44 PM. See https://t.co/Y3b0LEX9cl for details. — Ohio Amber Alerts (@ohioamberalert) March 19, 2017

We are still working to get you details at this time, and as soon as we do we will be sure to update you.