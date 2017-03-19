West Virginia Partners With Other States to Prevent Voter Fraud

West Virginia is partnering with several other states to prevent voter fraud.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he’s working with Secretary of State Mac Warner, Ohio and several other states to ensure each state keeps its list of registered voters up to date.

Morrisey says in West Virginia, county clerks can mail a change of address form to check voter addresses every four years, verifying their identity, but that’s not the same in every state.

“We have to have up to date voter roles,” Morrisey said. “In West Virginia we’ve seen scenarios where people have more registered voters than they do people. That’s a real problem and that’s what this is designed to target.”

Morrisey says there are pending court cases that may go to the Supreme Court, which could cause states to lose some of the tools necessary to verify voter identity.