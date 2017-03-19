St. Clairsville Man Killed in Overnight Accident

A St. Clairsville man is dead after an accident that happened very early Sunday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, William B. Graham, 53, was driving on State Route 149 near mile post 28 around 1 a.m. when he traveled off the left side of the road.

Graham's car struck a ditch and overturned several times, ejecting him from the vehicle.

Graham was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said he was not wearing a seat belt and speed and impairment were contributing factors to the crash.