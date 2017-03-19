Council Set to Vote Monday on St. Clairsville Pit Bull Ordinance

Pit Bull owners in St. Clairsville could lose their beloved pets in the near future if an ordinance is enacted by city council.

According to one owner, the ordinance would outlaw pit bulls, unless their owners have $300,000 worth of insurance, as well as other rules they'd have to follow.

Jennifer Clark shares custody of her pit bull with her ex-husband, but says this ordinance really isn't needed.

"I just wish people would educate themselves on them, and I believe we should have to go to classes. I think that owners of pets need to be educated on them," Clark said.

The ordinance will be voted on Monday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the City Building.

