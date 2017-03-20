Developing: Chase Ends in Serious Crash Along Route 250, Road Closed While Crews Clear Scene

UPDATE:

Route 250 is open again.

We're following a developing story out of Wheeling where one person is in critical condition after an accident on Route 250 near the McCulloch Street Exit.

This happened around just before Midnight Sunday.

Officials on scene tell 7News that police were attempting to make a traffic stop for expired registration on Interstate 470 when the person driving the car took off and a high speed chase followed.

That person then wrecked their car into the guard rail along Route 250.

As of 12:15 a.m. Monday, the suspect was in an ambulance in critical condition, waiting to be transported to the hospital.

That stretch of Route 250 is closed right now while crews work to clear the scene.

They expect it was take a few hours to clean up.

Stay with WTRF for updates on this story.