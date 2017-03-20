2 Arrested After Allegedly Stealing iPad, Running From Police

New Martinsville Police Tim Cecil says two people are behind bars facing several charges, including escape.

It started with a string of break-ins in Woodsfield, Ohio through the weekend, including an iPad being stolen.

Police pinged the location of the iPad to an address on Monroe Avenue in New Martinsville.

When they went to the house, they say Michaela Alleman, 20, and Talon Feucht, 23, ran from the house.

Cheif Cecil says he caught up to them and while waiting on backup, they took off again, but were eventually caught and arrested.

They are in northern regional jail now facing escape charges and possibly others.

