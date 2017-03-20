Crews Respond to Building Collapse on Main Street

UPDATE: 11:04 a.m.

Wheeling Fire Department responded to a building collapse in the 400 block of Main Street.

The collapse occurred at 412 Main Street at approximately 2:25 a.m.

Public Information Officer Philip Stahl said that it appeared to be just the facade of the building.

Crews have cleared the scene.

----------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL: 8:24 a.m.

Wheeling Fire Department tells 7News crews responded overnight after a building collapse in the 400 block of Main St.

The building was reportedly occupied, right now, there is no word on whether or not people were inside at the time of the collapse, injuries, or the extent of the damages.

Crews have cleared the scene, stay with 7news fort he latest details.