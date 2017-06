Dairy Queen will celebrate Free Cone Day on Monday to highlight the beginning of spring.

Participating non-mall Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations throughout the nation will offer one free small vanilla cone per customer.

Donations will be collected for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds to help save and improve the lives of kids treated at 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

The event will go on all day.