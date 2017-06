Crews will be starting to shift the lanes back to normal on Route 7 near the rock slide that happened back in December.

Traffic has been crossed over to the northbound lane but starting Monday, from 9:00 a.m. until noon, ODOT will be putting traffic back into the southbound lane.

This will cause 15-20 minute delays while they remove the temporary pavement markings.

One lane will be open until the rest of the weather sensitive work wraps up later this month.