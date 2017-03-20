Blue Buffalo Recalls Dog Food for Health Risk

Dog food maker Blue Buffalo is recalling one of its canned food options due to a potential health risk.

According to the Food and Drug association, the Blue Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for adult dogs, with a "Best Buy" date of June 7, 2019, has the potential to carry higher than normal levels of beef-thyroid hormones.

Dogs eating high levels of beef thyroid could show symptoms including increased thirst, increased urination, and weight loss.

Prolonged exposure to the high levels could cause vomiting, diarrhea, and difficulty breathing.

No other Blue Buffalo products are impacted by this issue.

If your pet has eaten this product and has shown any of these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.