Cosby Wants Jury Pool Prescreened for Bias Before Trial

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bill Cosby's lawyers hope to prescreen potential jurors to weed out those with opinions about the sex-assault case before jury selection begins in earnest.



A defense motion filed Monday says the "inflammatory" worldwide coverage of the case makes it likely that some potential jurors have opinions about the actor's guilt or innocence.



The 79-year-old Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a young woman who went to his house to discuss a career change in 2004. Cosby calls the sex acts that followed consensual.



He is set to go on trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. The jurors will be chosen from the Pittsburgh area because of pretrial publicity.



Cosby's lawyers want to send a pretrial questionnaire to 1,500 to 2,000 potential jurors.



The judge has ruled that one other accuser can testify.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)