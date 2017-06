Drivers in Ohio are seeing slightly higher gas prices at the start of spring.

The state average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.20, according to AAA.

That's up from $2.14 a week ago, and about $1.93 at this time last year.

The national average is $2.29, while a year ago it was $1.98.

AAA has said gas prices are expected to rise this spring as refiners switch from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline.