High School Band Raising Funds for Needed Uniforms

Buckeye Local High School Marching Band could soon be sporting some new uniforms.

There are 115 members in the band, and some of the freshman and sophomores are wearing uniforms the school ordered before the students were born.

The school started a new uniform fund about eight years ago.

They have raised enough to pay for the trousers and jacket, but are still raising money to purchase hats and feathers.

The cost of this project is about $36,000 dollars.

They're hoping to have everything ready by next marching season.

"We are so excited. It's been a long time since we've ordered new uniforms,15 years ago, as a matter of fact. Everybody's excited because the band's going to have a new look. We're gonna have a new hat that's chrome and shiny. And it's just going to be a new era for the Panther band," said Band Director William Stephens.

If you would like to donate to the band's uniform fund, you can call Buckeye Local High School, contact the band director, or any band member.