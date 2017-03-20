Local Kennel Club Stands Against Proposed Vicious Dog Ordinance

The AKC is weighing in, as St. Clairsville City Council gets ready for a 3rd reading of its proposed vicious dog ordinance.

St. Clairsville Kennel Club officials have written a letter to council, and were at the meeting.

They said the AKC is opposed to breed-specific ordinances like this one, for numerous reasons.

St. Clairsville Kennel Club officials said breed-specific dog ordinances are ineffective and hard to enforce.

Many municipalities across the nation are now repealing them.

They said they're often challenged in court and end up costing the city a lot in legal fees.

And they put the burden on police to identify the breed or mixed breed on sight.

ORIGINAL STORY: Council Set to Vote Monday on St. Clairsville Pit Bull Ordinance

Even vets and dog experts can't always do that.

"I don't know. I will see a mixed breed and I will not necessarily know whether it's got pit bull in it. Because it is difficult. They don't always look like pit bulls. And it is unfair because they're wonderful dogs. Pit bulls were nanny dogs. They took care of children. So it really has to do with the way they're raised, the way they're trained, and the breeding," said St. Clairsville Kennel Club President Donna Simpson.

Simpson said the ordinance would require owners to get insurance policies on their dogs, and she said many insurance companies don't sell those policies.

She also said that many dog owners simply refuse to register their dogs as vicious, so it's difficult to enforce.