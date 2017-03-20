Local Student to Sing National Anthem at State Tournament

The Ohio State High School Boys Basketball Tournament is just days away and many teams are getting ready for the competition. However, one senior at Indian Creek High School is preparing for the tournament in a different way.

Kaila Skidmore is like any other senior at Indian Creek High School, but she has a passion for singing that has been in her blood since she was five years old and this passion is taking her to a basketball tournament this weekend.

Skidmore has grown up singing in front of her church and family her entire life, because to her singing is a passion that just takes her away.

"A life without music is not normal for me. Singing is something like, when I'm singing, it's like let's go. It's fun. I love it," stated Skidmore.

It's a little more nerve-wracking singing in front of thousands of people, which is exactly what she will do this weekend. Skidmore was selected to sing the National Anthem at the Ohio State High School Boy's Basketball Tournament.

She feels honored, but also a little intimidated. "I'm nervous, that's for sure. I mean I'm confident, however, I'm nervous because I've never sang into front of thousands of people before," said Skidmore.

To get ready for the tournament, Kaila said she will be practicing everyday. She wants to hit every note and make her family proud.

Skidmore will graduate From Indian Creek High School later this Spring and has hopes to study music at a four year college.