Elementary School Celebrating International Day of Happiness

A local elementary school is celebrating International Day of Happiness all week long.

Steenrod Elementary started their festivities Monday. They made a happiness tree and filled it with smiles that had notes on them on how to make people happy.

The school's principal Michelle Dietrich said the school took a different approach to the special day this year.

"I went to student council this year and said what would we like to do. Beyond thinking about things that would make them happy they chose things that would make other people happy as well," stated Dietrich.

The school has more events planned for the rest of the week.