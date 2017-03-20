Investigations Continue Into S. Huron Street Fire - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Investigations Continue Into S. Huron Street Fire

UPDATE

The investigation continues into the massive fire on Wheeling Island that started around 10:15 p.m.

UPDATE

Officials said Monday night that everyone was evacuated from 105 & 107 S. Huron Street in Wheeling. 

According to PIO Philip Stahl, the home is a split duplex.

ORIGINAL

Crews are on the scene of a fire on Wheeling Island.

According to PIO Philip Stahl, flames are coming from the second floor of a home on S. Huron Street.

A 7News crew is on the way to the scene. Stay with us for updates.

