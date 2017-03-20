City Council to Make Changes to Proposed Vicious Dog Ordinance - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

City Council to Make Changes to Proposed Vicious Dog Ordinance

Dozens of dog lovers flooded St. Clairsville City Council meeting Monday night to have their opposition heard to a vicious dog ordinance.

A third reading of the proposed ordinance, which would would place new restrictions on dog owners, was scheduled. 

Person after person told city council adopting a dog "breed-specific" law would be a mistake. Others pointed out the city of St. Clairsville already had laws for restraining dogs it did not enforce.

Ultimately, council decided to make substantial changes to the proposed rule, and start the process over.

Animal advocate Jason Cooke said, "I'm glad that council took upon themselves to take into account what the citizens of St. Clairsville had to say.  You know, they amended the ordinance, they removed the 'breed-specific' portion of that ordinance, and because that ordinance was not read tonight on its third reading, the ordinance was tossed out."

City Law Director Richard Myser told council he would draft a new ordinance with the revisions directed by council for the next regular meeting on April 3rd, which will start the process over again.

