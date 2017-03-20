City Council to Make Changes to Proposed Vicious Dog Ordinance

Dozens of dog lovers flooded St. Clairsville City Council meeting Monday night to have their opposition heard to a vicious dog ordinance.

A third reading of the proposed ordinance, which would would place new restrictions on dog owners, was scheduled.

Now in "Citizens Hearing" part of Council mtg. No one in audience apparently supports vicious dog ord. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/pXF3yIrXKD — Kurt Weinschenker (@KurtBW_WTRF) March 20, 2017

Person after person told city council adopting a dog "breed-specific" law would be a mistake. Others pointed out the city of St. Clairsville already had laws for restraining dogs it did not enforce.

Ultimately, council decided to make substantial changes to the proposed rule, and start the process over.

About 50 people in audience at St. Clairsville, #Ohio Council for 3d reading of vicious dog ord. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/STtbQ910Fx — Kurt Weinschenker (@KurtBW_WTRF) March 20, 2017

Animal advocate Jason Cooke said, "I'm glad that council took upon themselves to take into account what the citizens of St. Clairsville had to say. You know, they amended the ordinance, they removed the 'breed-specific' portion of that ordinance, and because that ordinance was not read tonight on its third reading, the ordinance was tossed out."

City Law Director Richard Myser told council he would draft a new ordinance with the revisions directed by council for the next regular meeting on April 3rd, which will start the process over again.