Investigations continue into a massive fire happening at a duplex on South Huron Street on Wheeling Island.

When Wheeling firefighters arrived on scene last night around 10:15 p.m. flames were shooting from the second floor of the structure.

The fire was so intense, it was an all units working call, with the Wheeling Police and the Ohio County Sheriff's assisting too.

Luckily everyone made it out safely. There's no word on what sparked that fire.

We'll keep you updated.