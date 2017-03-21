Man Indicted for Selling, Running Drug House to Appear in Court

UPDATE 2:54 p.m.:

The trial set for Michael Stradwick has been changed to May 9, 2017.

Stradwick was indicted for selling drugs and running a drug house.

-----------------------------------------

ORIGINAL:

A man from Wheeling indicted for selling drugs and running a drug house is expected to appear for his trial Tuesday morning.

Michael Edward Stradwick and Stephanie Marie Bissett were reportedly involved in a traffic stop in January.

Following the stop, Stradwick was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Authorities then carried out a search warrant at a home in Wheeling where they found a large plastic bag containing five individual bags for resale of crack cocaine, weighing about 24 grams.

Bissett was also arrested following their search.

