Man Wanted for Shots Fired Near Bar Drops Preliminary Hearing

A man who allegedly fired shots near the American Legion Post 89 on New Year's Eve waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

According to police, Jerome Saunders reportedly fired 14 shots at the intersection of Lane E and 15th street, hitting a car and wounding a person before getting away.

A man who allegedly helped to spark hearings on whether to keep the American Legion Post 89 bar open in East Wheeling is expected to be in court Tuesday morning.

Jerome Saunders reportedly fired shots near the bar on New Year's Eve, raising safety concerns.

Saunders was not arrested, though, until February in Martins Ferry.

He was wanted on two counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding.

