Meeting to Take Place Deciding Status of American Legion Post 89

A decision could be made on closing the American Legion Post 89 on Tuesday after a string of reported crimes has taken place around the bar.

The manager has said it is not his responsibility if things happen outside of the bar.

City Manager Bob Herron called the crimes serious violations.

He said there were 41 calls for service involving crimes at the Legion last year.

In February, the city council voted unanimously on a resolution to declare American Legion Post 89 a nuisance bar.

Regular council meets Tuesday evening at 5:30.

They are expected to go into executive session after.