OVMC-EORH Employees in Charleston to Meet with Lawmakers

Employees with OVMC-EORH headed to Charleston to meet with lawmakers.

The trip surrounds a request from Wheeling Hospital to hold a hearing with the West Virginia Health Care Authority.

Officials with OVMC believe the request for a hearing could delay the sale of the OVMC and EORH to Alecto Healthcare, INC.

A Certificate of Need Hearing is tentatively set for April 17th in Charleston as OVMC announced its $36 million sale to Alecto in January.

Wheeling Hospital based their hearing request on concerns for OVMC's employees.

Officials are assuring employees will stay on.

"I don't know if anybody wins or loses. I think dragging it out only hurts our community in the long run. I think that is why people end up leaving the West Virginia Market. The reality is we should be working together in a lot of ways in an effort to be more productive and be more collaborative as well as build up our community versus continuing to tear it down," said OVHS&E President and CEO Michael Caruso.

Employees left early Tuesday morning.