Police Looking for Bank Robbery Suspect

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.:

Police are searching for a black male, 5'8"-5'10".

The suspect was wearing a hat, black jacket with patches on the sleeves, and brown pants.

He has a thin build and was wearing glasses.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a four-door silver car going westbound on National Road/US 40.

The incident occurred around 11:28 a.m. at Chase Bank - 2 Bae Mar Place in Wheeling.

Police are reporting that the suspect traveled west on Route 40 from St. Mike's in a Silver four-door Toyota or Hyundai.

Suspect is described as being a black male, wearing a dark jacket, with a goatee.

ORIGINAL:

Wheeling Police Department is on the scene of a bank robbery that happened a short time ago.

The robbery happened at Chase Bank at Bae Mar Place in Woodsdale.

