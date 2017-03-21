Man Arrested After Police Find Counterfeit Money

A man is facing charges out of Belmont County after police say they found him with counterfeit money.

Myron Haskins, 28, of Toledo is facing criminal simulation and possession of criminal tools charges.

According to the Belmont County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was at Sheetz Saturday night when he noticed a suspicious vehicle.

They say one person went inside Sheetz and bought one item with a $20 bill.

The deputy called for back-up and said officers found more than $2500 in counterfeit money in the car.

Another man was arrested and released with pending possible charges later.

Haskins has bonded out of jail at $2500.